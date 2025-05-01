WATCH: From exile to independence – Israel’s 2,000-year journey continues May 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-from-exile-to-independence-israels-2000-year-journey-continues/ Email Print From our earliest steps on this ancient land to centuries of exile under foreign rule, the Jewish people endure—living on through the State of Israel, carrying forward a 2,000-year-old heritage and birthright.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/lFdXggO0G-FBhcqQ.mp4 exileIndependence DayIsrael