WATCH: Gazan begs terror leadership to pack up and leave June 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazan-begs-terror-leadership-to-pack-up-and-leave/ Email Print Following the bold and heroic rescue operation, morals in Gaza have plunged to a new low, with Palestinians wondering where their ‘leaders’ are now. WOW: MUST WATCH: PALESTINIANS WAKING UP? DEFINITELY HAS NO FEAR!A resident of Gaza, addressing Hxmas openly:"I have a brief message for the Hxmas leadership:Have mercy on us and leave the Gaza Strip.Enough.Call me a collaborator if you wish.Enough with the suffering.… pic.twitter.com/d27gKUDo9k — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 9, 2024 GazansHamasYahya Sinwar