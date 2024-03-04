WATCH: Gazans hurl rocks at stolen aid trucks March 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazans-hurl-rocks-at-stolen-aid-trucks/ Email Print Gazans fling rocks at speeding humanitarian aid trucks as Hamas terrorists hijack and ride the trucks to a terror stronghold. COGAT says 227 aid trucks entered Gaza today (no, Israel does not impose any limit on aid).Every one of them had rocks thrown at them. You can see Hamas terrorists have carjacked many of them. They are all speeding down the road to avoid getting stoned.The cameraman is… pic.twitter.com/qNxtEqrirx — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) March 4, 2024 aidGazansHamas