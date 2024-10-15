WATCH: German foreign minister vows continued support for Israel in fighting terrorism October 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-german-foreign-minister-vows-continued-support-for-israel-in-fighting-terrorism/ Email Print Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock reaffirmed Israel’s right to destroy Hamas and promised German support in their battle against terrorism.WATCH⚡️Germany “will not be ashamed” to assist Israel in attacking terrorists, announced the Foreign Minister in the Berlin Parliament. Germany will continue to send weapons to Israel. pic.twitter.com/WuXqyhr3ai— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 15, 2024 Annalena BaerbockarmsGermany