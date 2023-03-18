WATCH: German tourists mistaken for Israelis violently attacked by Palestinians

Search

Two German tourists who entered Shechem (Nablus) in an Israeli ride-sharing vehicle with a sticker of an Israeli flag on Saturday were violently mobbed by Palestinians.

"We just wanted to drink coffee," the tourists were quoted as saying.







“A mob attacking tourists because they don‘t like their license plate is disgusting and cowardly,” German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert tweeted.