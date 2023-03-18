WATCH: German tourists mistaken for Israelis violently attacked by Palestinians

The car in which the Israelis were attacked on July 8 in Jerusalem was badly damaged. (Jerusalem Police)

Two German tourists who entered Shechem (Nablus) in an Israeli ride-sharing vehicle with a sticker of an Israeli flag on Saturday were violently mobbed by Palestinians.

"We just wanted to drink coffee," the tourists were quoted as saying.







شبان يحطمون مركبة تحمل لوحات تسجيل "إسرائيلية" وسط #نابلس بعد الاشتباه بوجود مستوطنين بداخلها ووجود أعلام للاحتلال داخل المركبة. pic.twitter.com/N8dJVzwroJ — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 18, 2023













🅰️🎥 شاهد | شبان يحطمون مركبة تحمل لوحات تسجيل اسرائيلية وسط مدينة نابلس بعد الاشتباه بها، حيث كانت ترفع علم الاحتلال.! pic.twitter.com/3ez3ff9kUA — أحرار برس (@PsAhrar) March 18, 2023

“A mob attacking tourists because they don‘t like their license plate is disgusting and cowardly,” German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert tweeted.