Israel raises naval readiness as Houthis tighten grip on Bab el-Mandab

Israeli officials are also examining the possibility that Houthi control there could contribute to the emergence of a stronger Iran-led coalition.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel has increased its naval preparedness as Iran-backed Houthi forces expand their positions near the Red Sea and strengthen their hold around the Bab el-Mandab Strait, a development Israeli defense officials view as a potential threat to Israel and international shipping, Ynet reported.

Navy commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel ordered heightened readiness throughout the service’s command-and-control network, while senior commanders increased the naval presence at sea to reduce the risk of an unexpected maritime attack.

The Houthis’ growing influence around Bab el-Mandab has become a particular concern for the Israeli defense establishment because of the strait’s importance as a global trade route.

Israeli officials are also examining the possibility that Houthi control there could contribute to the emergence of a stronger Iran-led coalition.

The group improved its position after forces belonging to Yemen’s internationally recognized government withdrew from Perim, also called Mayyun.

The island lies in the middle of the strait’s southern entrance, giving whoever holds it a strategic position over the surrounding waterway.

The Houthis separately captured Mokha last week. CNN reported that government battalions responsible for defending the strategically important port suffered from serious manpower deficiencies.

The speed of the Houthi expansion has prompted criticism from some Israeli officials over the response by other countries and forces in the region.

According to Ynet, officials have questioned why Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s internationally recognized government and other regional actors have not mounted stronger resistance.

Those officials believe the limited response has allowed the Houthis to gain an advantage while also revealing weaknesses in the military capabilities and adaptability of the forces confronting them.

They contrast those shortcomings with the Houthis’ willingness to use the resources available to pursue their objectives.

Despite the concerns, Israel is not expected to take military action against the Houthi expansion unless Israel comes under direct attack.

The IDF is also assessing the Red Sea developments within a wider shift in maritime security, with the potential implications extending beyond the area into the Mediterranean.