WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis-Islamophobia is not equal to antisemitism December 6, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vehemently criticizes a reporter for attempting to draw an equivalence between Islamophobia and antisemitism in the United States.

Ron DeSantis slams a reporter for purporting the idea of "Islamophobia" being an equivalent concern to antisemitism. He goes into the evidence-supported, active, antisemitic threats to Jews today. He discusses the history and consistency of the statistics showing Jews as… pic.twitter.com/rnxEEmlGed

— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 6, 2023