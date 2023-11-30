Search

WATCH: Terrorists gun down Israelis at Jerusalem bus stop

Footage shows the terrorists getting out of the car and open fire at civilians murdering three and injuring eight others, before getting eliminated by an armed soldier and civilian.

Warning: This video contains graphic content, viewer discretion is advised.