WATCH: Terrorists gun down Israelis at Jerusalem bus stop November 30, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-graphic-warning-cctv-footage-of-jerusalem-attack-this-morning/ Email Print Footage shows the terrorists getting out of the car and open fire at civilians murdering three and injuring eight others, before getting eliminated by an armed soldier and civilian. Warning: This video contains graphic content, viewer discretion is advised. TERROR ATTACK IN JERUSALEM: 2 Palestinians opened fire at civilians at a bus stop. Multiple casualties and injuries reported. An armed civilian and off-duty soldiers jumped in and killed the terrorists. This is what intifada means.pic.twitter.com/9rRqNGevUI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 30, 2023 IDFJerusalemShootingterrorist attack