WATCH: Gunman kills 10-year-old boy, injures three in shooting attack

Around 11:30 p.m., a terrorist opened fire at the Al-Khader Junction near Bethlehem, hitting the bus more than 20 times, killing Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha a ten-year-old boy, and wounding three others.

