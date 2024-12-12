WATCH: Gunman kills 10-year-old boy, injures three in shooting attack December 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gunman-kills-10-year-old-boy-injures-three-in-shooting-attack/ Email Print Around 11:30 p.m., a terrorist opened fire at the Al-Khader Junction near Bethlehem, hitting the bus more than 20 times, killing Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha a ten-year-old boy, and wounding three others.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-12-at-09.52.42_05909ac0.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-12-at-04.08.43_2c688e0f.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-12-at-00.19.11_6dc1f0dd.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-11-at-23.57.29_9079bff5.mp4 BeitarShootingTerrorism