WATCH: Haley blasts Ramaswamy: 'You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows' August 24, 2023

In the Republican candidates' presidential primary debate on Wednesday, hosted by FOX News, Gov. Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador to Israel, slammed businessman Vivek Ramaswamy for wanting to get out of Ukraine and stop foreign aid to Israel. 2024 Presidential electionNikki HaleyRepublicansUkraine RussiaUS aidUS foreign policyUS politicsUS-Israel relationsvivek ramaswamy