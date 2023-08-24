Search

WATCH: Haley blasts Ramaswamy: ‘You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows’

In the Republican candidates’ presidential primary debate on Wednesday, hosted by FOX News, Gov. Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador to Israel, slammed businessman Vivek Ramaswamy for wanting to get out of Ukraine and stop foreign aid to Israel.