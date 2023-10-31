Search

WATCH: Hamas admits Gaza tunnels were built to protect Hamas fighters, not civilians

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-admits-gaza-tunnels-were-built-to-protect-hamas-fighters-not-civilians/
Email Print

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau flatly stated, that the tunnels in Gaza were built to protect Hamas terrorists from airstrikes, not civilians. He added that Hamas fights Israel from within the tunnels.