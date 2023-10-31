WATCH: Hamas admits Gaza tunnels were built to protect Hamas fighters, not civilians October 31, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-admits-gaza-tunnels-were-built-to-protect-hamas-fighters-not-civilians/ Email Print Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau flatly stated, that the tunnels in Gaza were built to protect Hamas terrorists from airstrikes, not civilians. He added that Hamas fights Israel from within the tunnels. Gaza tunnelsHamasMousa Abu Marzouk