WATCH: Hamas leader thanks American universities and ICJ for battling Israel May 25, 2024

Hamas chief abroad Khaled Mashal thanked the university demonstrators for their 'work' in defeating Israel and praised the ICJ for its lawfare against Israel.

#ICYMI: Hamas Leader Abroad Khaled Mashal: We Thank the Great 'Student Flood' at American Universities; We Want a 'Legal Flood' in the Hague; Annihilating the Zionists Is Good for Humanity; Being Far Away Doesn't Absolve Us from Jihad and Resistance #Hamas pic.twitter.com/5QCSFQ507Z— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 25, 2024