WATCH: Hamas pretends doll is a dead child December 2, 2023

Another unsettling instance of false propaganda conjured by Hamas, where a doll is deceitfully presented as a deceased Palestinian child. Either this doll was very close to their hearts, or it's just another scene from Pallywood… Their false propaganda is just embarrassing❗️ pic.twitter.com/iZBTzEXOKH — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) December 2, 2023 childrenGazaHamasPropaganda