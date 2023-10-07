WATCH: Hamas releases footage of Israelis captured during invasion

The Hezbollah-aligned Al Mayadeen released footage taken by Hamas terrorists Saturday of Israeli captives taken during the invasion of southern Israel.

Trigger Warning: The following videos contain content that some viewers may find distressing or upsetting. Viewer discretion is advised.







Unconfirmed reports by Arabic media outlets claim 52 Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken captive by Hamas, with a number of them paraded in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF has confirmed that a number of captives were taken, but has not specified how many.