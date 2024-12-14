WATCH: Hamas releases video of unidentified hostage December 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-releases-video-of-unidentified-hostage/ Email Print Hamas callously released a video purportedly showing a live hostage, deliberately highlighting the tattoos on the person’s body to inflict additional emotional pain on the family or anyone who recognizes them.Hamas publishes another video of a live hostage.Can you recognize him by his tatoo? pic.twitter.com/l1yXEoa6Im— MagicFlower ️ (@MagicFLower22) December 14, 2024 GazaHamashostagestattoos