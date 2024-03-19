WATCH: Hamas sells humanitarian aid from abroad to Gaza civilians March 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-selling-international-aid-to-gaza-population/ Email Print As billions of dollars of aid are being poured into Gaza, Hamas is stealing the aid and then reselling it to make a profit. Humanitarian aid being sold in Rafah, Gaza.Israel sends aid, Hamas steals it and then sells it to people.Free Gaza from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/RjcZB0MUq1 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) March 19, 2024 aidGazaHamas