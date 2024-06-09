WATCH: Hamas supporters chant for the death of Jews outside the White House June 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-chant-for-the-death-of-jews-outside-the-white-house/ Email Print Thousands of protesters descended on the White House and chanted for the death of Jews and Israel while showing open support for the Al Qassam Brigade, the military arm of Hamas. "Jihad of Victory or Martydrom" one banner reads the quote by Al Quassam.Thousands of people are expected to "Surround the White House" today to protest for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/wqNw8IoLNH— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 8, 2024 🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Pro-Hamas Protesters Call for MURDER of Zionists Outside White House ⚠️ Domestic Terrorists March with a “Jihad of Victory or Martyrdom” Banner, Chanting for Other Terrorists to Kill More Jews📰 Outside the White House, traitors to the West, carried a banner… pic.twitter.com/FcgX36oFNO — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) June 8, 2024 anti-IsraelBiden AdministrationHamasWhite House