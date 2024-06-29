WATCH: Hamas supporters chant ‘Long live Hamas’ in NYC June 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-chant-long-live-hamas-in-nyc/ Email Print Antisemitism has skyrocketed in American cities and across the world, and terror supporters feel unabashed to walk in New York streets carrying terror flags in support of Hamas. What has happened with New York City?🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/phFpNCxeBw— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 29, 2024 What a sad day for America. Watching those potential murderers and terrorists chanting 'Long Live Hamas!' in New York City makes me feel fucking sick. Those masked, keffiyeh-wearing barbarians' only wish is the death of Jews, and nothing else. pic.twitter.com/hyH481jl37— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) June 29, 2024 BREAKING:Hamas and Hezbollah supporters are marching down the streets of New York City, blocking traffic and making life difficult for hardworking Americans trying to get back home to their families🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/B86iOZIasB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 29, 2024Read WATCH: Massive fires rage in northern Israel after massive rocket barrage AntisemitismHamas supportersHezbollahNYC