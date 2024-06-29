Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters chant ‘Long live Hamas’ in NYC

Antisemitism has skyrocketed in American cities and across the world, and terror supporters feel unabashed to walk in New York streets carrying terror flags in support of Hamas.







