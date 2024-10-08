Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters clash with NYPD, burn pig’s head on Oct. 7th anniversary

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-clash-with-nypd-burn-pigs-head-on-oct-7th-anniversary/
Email Print

Hamas supporters hunted down Jews supporting Israel forcing some to seek refuge in nearby stores, while Todd Richman a prominent Israel advocate was beaten for waving an Israeli flag.

Read  WATCH: What Israel prevented by raiding Hezbollah tunnels

>