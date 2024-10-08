WATCH: Hamas supporters clash with NYPD, burn pig’s head on Oct. 7th anniversary October 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-clash-with-nypd-burn-pigs-head-on-oct-7th-anniversary/ Email Print Hamas supporters hunted down Jews supporting Israel forcing some to seek refuge in nearby stores, while Todd Richman a prominent Israel advocate was beaten for waving an Israeli flag. WATCH ⚡️ In honor of October 7th protesters burned a pig's head as thousands marched through Manhattan in support of Palestine. @peterhvideo pic.twitter.com/Huhnvb2fG2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 7, 2024 NYC: These people are celebrating October 7th. Filth. @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/5kv0q020Oz — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 7, 2024 More hostage posters they tore down today in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/RNSgukTAT1 — Cam Higby (@camhigby) October 7, 2024 Jews are being hunted down and attacked on the streets. New York, 2024 I’m disgusted. pic.twitter.com/kyzE1xbuoz — Vivid. (@VividProwess) October 8, 2024 Read WATCH: What Israel prevented by raiding Hezbollah tunnels Breaking: The NYPD have moved into the pro-Palestinian protest to start making arrests. This comes after businesses and cars windows were completely smashed and multiple instances of violence against pedestrians.pic.twitter.com/xhAD3901jM — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 7, 2024 Hamas supportersNYCOct 7th