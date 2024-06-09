Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters display bloodied Biden mask at White House demonstration

Hundreds of protesters assembled outside the White House and violently called for the expelling of Zionists from America, ‘down with the occupation,’ and chanted for an Intifada revolution.



