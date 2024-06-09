WATCH: Hamas supporters display bloodied Biden mask at White House demonstration June 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-display-bloodied-biden-mask-at-white-house-demonstration/ Email Print Hundreds of protesters assembled outside the White House and violently called for the expelling of Zionists from America, ‘down with the occupation,’ and chanted for an Intifada revolution. Outside the White House, more domestic terrorists wear their Hamas terrorist headbands. They also hold up a mask [decapitated head] of Biden smeared in red [like blood].pic.twitter.com/6k0XcF8Idl— Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) June 8, 2024 Biden AdministrationHamas supportersWhite House