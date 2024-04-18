WATCH: Hamas supporters in Toronto wear fake suicide vests during protests April 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-in-toronto-wear-fake-suicide-vests-during-protests/ Email Print Anti-Israel protests have gotten more and more violent and radical the more unchecked they become. Toronto: Straight out of the Hamas playbook, Hamas supporters with children in tow wear fake "suicide vests" & fatigues (same attire for the children). No hiding their genocidal intentions as they scream for the murder of Jews. pic.twitter.com/HwcAPXo4wT— Canary Mission (@canarymission) April 17, 2024 Antisemitismpro-Palestinian protesterssuicide vestsToronto