WATCH: Hamas terrorist gets incinerated after attempting to place explosives on armored vehicle May 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorist-gets-incinerated-after-attempting-to-place-explosives-on-armored-vehicle/ Email Print Wild footage captured by the Namer’s (an armored personnel carrier) mounted camera shows a Hamas terrorist attempting to place explosives on it and getting eliminated quickly. WILD FOOTAGE:A Hxmas terrorist ran toward a Namer (an armored personnel carrier) with a heavy explosive device to harm the soldiers of the Tzabar Battalion, but he was professionally eliminated. pic.twitter.com/YX6y48uqms— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 25, 2024 HamasIDFNamer