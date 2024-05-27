Search

WATCH: Hamas terrorist gets incinerated after attempting to place explosives on armored vehicle

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorist-gets-incinerated-after-attempting-to-place-explosives-on-armored-vehicle/
Email Print

Wild footage captured by the Namer’s (an armored personnel carrier) mounted camera shows a Hamas terrorist attempting to place explosives on it and getting eliminated quickly.



>