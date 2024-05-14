WATCH: Hamas terrorists fire at civilians from within UNRWA compound in Rafah May 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorists-fire-at-civilians-from-within-unrwa-compound-in-rafah/ Email Print The armed terrorists were also seen standing near U.N. vehicles and shot at civilians from within the UNRWA aid distribution center. At the end of last week east of #Rafah, during its operations, the #IDF identified terrorists who were standing in the #UNRWA central logistics complex from where humanitarian aid is distributed in #Gaza and who were also standing next to #UN vehicles that were stationed there.… pic.twitter.com/BJaIU7tDbW— Ori Miller🇮🇱 (@orielishamiller) May 14, 2024 aidHamasUNUNRWA