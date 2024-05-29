Search

WATCH: Hamas terrorists fire at Israeli town of Bat Hefer in Judea and Samaria

The terrorists came from Tulkarem a hotbed of terrorism where the IDF conducts nearly nightly raids to confiscate weapons and arrest wanted terrorists.



