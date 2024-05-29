WATCH: Hamas terrorists fire at Israeli town of Bat Hefer in Judea and Samaria May 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorists-fire-at-israeli-town-of-bat-hefer-in-judea-and-samaria/ Email Print The terrorists came from Tulkarem a hotbed of terrorism where the IDF conducts nearly nightly raids to confiscate weapons and arrest wanted terrorists. Hamas in Tulkarm takes responsibility for shooting at a Jewish area. pic.twitter.com/1bfYR93IQ9— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 29, 2024 HamasJudea and SamariaTerror AttackTulkarem