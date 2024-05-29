WATCH: Hamas terrorists fire rockets perched on UN cement bags May 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorists-fire-rockets-perched-on-un-cement-bags/ Email Print Hamas has cynically used humanitarian agencies and facilities for its terror purposes, and this is just the latest case of abusing the generous aid from the international community. Rafah, Gaza: Hamas is using UN humanitarian aid bags as rocket launchers today.Any chance the media would cover this, yet another, violation of International Humanitarian Law? pic.twitter.com/eNIy2SU0Ep— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 29, 2024 Hamasrocket launchersUN