WATCH: Hamas terrorists hijack dozens of aid trucks April 9, 2024

Israel continues to facilitate the transfer and distribution of aid throughout the Strip despite Hamas stealing nearly all of it.

Captured on @Reuters livestream:Palestinian armed gunmen on top of an aid convoy in Rafah.Why does everyone accept this as normal? pic.twitter.com/mQh14GypZj— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 9, 2024