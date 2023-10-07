WATCH: Hamas terrorists use improvised aircraft to infiltrate into Israel for mega-terror attack

Video footage was released Saturday, showing how Hamas terrorists used improvised ultra-light aircraft to cross into Israeli territory for a massive attack that killed at least 300.

According to The Telegraph, the makeshift planes acted also as dune buggies, allowing the terrorists to fly over the border fence with a parachute and large fan attached to help the vehicle fly, before landing behind Israeli lines.

The terrorists then opened fire on Israeli troops guarding the border, paving the way for large numbers of infiltrators by land.