WATCH: Hamas uses truck taken on Oct. 7 in hostage release parade

On October 7, Hamas stormed into kibbutzim, committing murder, rape, and pillaging, and brought trophies back to Gaza, including Israeli rifles and trucks, some of which were later seen during hostage releases.

