WATCH: Hamas uses truck taken on Oct. 7 in hostage release parade February 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-uses-truck-taken-on-oct-7th-in-hostage-release-parade/ Email Print On October 7, Hamas stormed into kibbutzim, committing murder, rape, and pillaging, and brought trophies back to Gaza, including Israeli rifles and trucks, some of which were later seen during hostage releases.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-01-at-23.41.13_540c1ad9.mp4 HamasOct 7th