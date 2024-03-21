WATCH: Harvard employee caught tearing down hostage poster signs March 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-harvard-employee-caught-tearing-down-hostage-poster-signs/ Email Print When confronted for tearing down the signs, the employee starts to rage, yelling profanities at the man filming him. Harvard employees caught in the act of tearing hostage posters. On the request of our Israeli students to raise awareness of the suffering of their loved ones being held hostage in Gaza, Harvard Chabad has been sponsoring posters of their loved ones. Against university policy… pic.twitter.com/wMuNs4F2LT— Harvard Chabad (@HarvardChabad) March 20, 2024 AntisemitismHarvardhostage posters