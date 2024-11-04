WATCH: Hasidic Jews rally strong for Trump ahead of elections November 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hasidic-jews-rally-strong-for-trump-ahead-of-elections/ Email Print Hasidic Jews usually reserved and uninvolved in current politics or worldly affairs are throwing their full support behind Donald Trump in this year’s elections.The Chassidim (Ultra-Orthodox Jews) are campaigning heavily for Trump. I’ve never seen anything like this before. pic.twitter.com/hrJR3ZSWnC— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 4, 2024 Trucks are driving through Hasidic Jewish communities in Rockland County, New York, playing a Yiddish song encouraging people to vote for Donald Trump.pic.twitter.com/nR7EMgCSBA — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) November 4, 2024 Donald TrumpelectionsHasidic Jewsrally