WATCH: Hezbollah drone intercepted over Kiryat Shmona

The Iron Dome has been placed on full alert for weeks as Israel braces for an Iranian and Hezbollah attack in response to targeted assassinations in Beirut and Tehran.

WATCH Two explosive laden drones launched from Lebanon were intercepted by Israel air defenses today. One drone was brought down over the Kiryat Shmona area, while the other was intercepted over Lebanon before it could enter Israeli airspace. pic.twitter.com/LcaS3pHg8Y — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 13, 2024