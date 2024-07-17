Search

WATCH: Hezbollah fires 50 rockets northern Israel communities

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-fires-50-rockets-northern-israel-communities/
Email Print

The Iron Dome has been working overtime, as just last night the defense system intercepted dozens of rockets fired at the Galilee, and at around 2:20 am intercepted ten more fired at Nahariya.

>