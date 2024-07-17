WATCH: Hezbollah fires 50 rockets northern Israel communities July 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-fires-50-rockets-northern-israel-communities/ Email Print The Iron Dome has been working overtime, as just last night the defense system intercepted dozens of rockets fired at the Galilee, and at around 2:20 am intercepted ten more fired at Nahariya.This is the North of Israel tonight as Hezbollah unleashes yet another insane barrage of rockets on us. pic.twitter.com/dqcEaELeme— Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) July 16, 2024 Hezbollah rocketsIron Domenorthern Israel