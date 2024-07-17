WATCH: Hezbollah fires 50 rockets northern Israel communities

The Iron Dome has been working overtime, as just last night the defense system intercepted dozens of rockets fired at the Galilee, and at around 2:20 am intercepted ten more fired at Nahariya.

This is the North of Israel tonight as Hezbollah unleashes yet another insane barrage of rockets on us. pic.twitter.com/dqcEaELeme — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) July 16, 2024