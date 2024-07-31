Search

WATCH: Hezbollah issues threat following airstrike in Beirut

Hezbollah promised to retaliate after Israel eliminated its number two man Fuad Shukr responsible for the Marine barracks bombings and the recent Majdal Shams massacre.

