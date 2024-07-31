WATCH: Hezbollah issues threat following airstrike in Beirut July 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-issues-threat-following-airstrike-in-beirut/ Email Print Hezbollah promised to retaliate after Israel eliminated its number two man Fuad Shukr responsible for the Marine barracks bombings and the recent Majdal Shams massacre. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-31-at-00.56.45_c67b7778.mp4 Fu’ad ShukrHezbollahMajdal Shams