WATCH: Hezbollah suicide drone severely wounds IDF soldier June 23, 2024

Footage shows the drone striking a military base near Ayelet HaShahar wounding one soldier and a second drone getting intercepted by air defenses.

Hezbollah suicide drone attacks northern Israel.There are nonstop rocket sirens in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/KFmwEDfU2R— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) June 23, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-23-at-18.36.54_09712e55.mp4

Ayelet HaShaharHezbollahsuicide drone