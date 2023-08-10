WATCH: Hezbollah terror chief gets Barbie movie banned in Lebanon because it ‘promotes homosexuality’

“The movie contradicts moral and faith values ​​and established principles,” Lebanon’s Culture Minister said.

The move to ban Barbie emerges against the backdrop of an intensifying campaign against the LGBTQ community, driven primarily by the Hezbollah terror group.

Last month, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, urged a ban on products with rainbow symbols and proclaimed that individuals engaging in homosexual acts, even once, “should face death.”