WATCH: Hezbollah terrorist gets eliminated after mocking Israeli recon drone

A Hezbollah terrorist noticed he was being followed by an IDF drone and deliberately loaded weapons into vehicles to transport them to Hezbollah strongholds but was struck by a missile for violating the ceasefire.

