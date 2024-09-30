WATCH: Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold reduced to rubble September 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollahs-beirut-stronghold-reduced-to-rubble/ Email Print Relentless Israeli strikes on terror targets across Lebanon and especially in the capital’s Dahieh neighborhood have reduced buildings to rubble, and it is beginning to look like Gaza. Capital of Lebanon, the Hezbollah stronghold right now pic.twitter.com/36jnv3NGEe — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 30, 2024 DahiehHezbollahIDF