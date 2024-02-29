WATCH: ‘Hitler perpetrated the Holocaust for obvious reasons’ February 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hitler-perpetrated-the-holocaust-for-obvious-reasons/ Email Print A senior Palestinian official, Yasser Abu Sido said an invasion of Rafah would be tantamount to the crimes of the Holocaust. I am no fan of Hitler but he perpetrated the Holocaust for obvious reasons."says senior Palestinian official Yasser Abu Sido.pic.twitter.com/GWTNpGal5S— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 29, 2024 HolocaustRafahYasser Abu Sido