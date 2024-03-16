WATCH: Hospital staff cheered ‘Israeli prey’ that Hamas brought in March 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hospital-staff-cheered-israeli-prey-that-hamas-brought-in/ Email Print Judith Raanan a released hostage recounted how excited and happy the nurses were when they were brought in. Judith Raanan says nurses at a Gaza hospital celebrated her arrival after Hamas had taken her hostage Oct. 7. "They were all so happy that they came back with prey — with Israeli, Jewish prey."More: https://t.co/l2GTGWMoYA #VargasReports @EVargasTV pic.twitter.com/H7loizIr4q— NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 13, 2024 .@shlomieldar reacts to Hamas hostage Judith Raanan's account of hospital staff cheering when she was brought in. Eldar says most of the doctors and nurses in the hospitals where Hamas operates were appointed by the group. More: https://t.co/oMrssIgiWK #VargasReports pic.twitter.com/AYeBAfOMnV— NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 14, 2024 Gaza hospitalHamashostagesJudith Rannan