WATCH: Hostage released in November 2023 recounts horrific beatings and sexual assault by captors

In her latest interview, freed hostage Amit Soussana detailed how Hamas terrorists tied her up upside down, beat her with a club, and how the cruelest of her captors, named Amir, had his daughter treated for eye cancer in Israel.

Upon returning from Hamas captivity, Amit Soussana bravely spoke out about the unimaginable suffering she endured in Gaza.

Now, she reveals the full extent of the torment: bound, handcuffed, and suspended upside down, she was savagely beaten.

The terrorists tied her up,… pic.twitter.com/jhH48vdlM4

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) January 29, 2025