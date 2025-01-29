Search

WATCH: Hostage released in November 2023 recounts horrific beatings and sexual assault by captors

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hostage-released-in-november-2023-recounts-horrific-beatings-and-sexual-assault-by-captors/
Email Print

In her latest interview, freed hostage Amit Soussana detailed how Hamas terrorists tied her up upside down, beat her with a club, and how the cruelest of her captors, named Amir, had his daughter treated for eye cancer in Israel.

>