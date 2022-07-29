WATCH: Houston children vow to become martyrs for Iran, report says

Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency (affiliated to the IRGC) and other outlets have published a video purportedly of children in Houston, Texas swearing allegiance to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Islamic Education Center of Houston organized a group recitation – for children of a song celebrating Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini that includes lines such as

“I make an oath…one day when you need me, I will be your martyr.”

pic.twitter.com/GXTGAUVa8S

— Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) July 29, 2022