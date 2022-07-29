Search

WATCH: Houston children vow to become martyrs for Iran, report says

Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency (affiliated to the IRGC) and other outlets have published a video purportedly of children in Houston, Texas swearing allegiance to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.