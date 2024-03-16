WATCH: Houthi official meets with Hamas in Beirut March 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthi-official-meets-with-hamas-in-beirut/ Email Print The terror groups discussed ‘expanding confrontations and encircling’ Israel. Hamas and Houthi officials met to coordinate actions against Israel‘As long as Iran remains in the comfort zone created by the U.S. it will continue to activate and operate all of its proxies to increase the pressure on Israel’ says Prof. Kobi Michael from @INSSIsrael pic.twitter.com/TowVIkCYGl— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 16, 2024 HamasHouthisLebanon