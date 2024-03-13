WATCH: Houthi terrorists simulate invasion of Israel, Hamas-style takeover of Israeli city March 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthi-terrorists-simulate-invasion-of-israel-hamas-style-takeover-of-israeli-city/ Email Print Al-Masirah TV aired footage of a Houthi exercise simulating the invasion of southern Israel, dubbed ‘Jerusalem is Our Land of the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey.’The drill simulated an October 7th-style takeover of Israeli bases and the city of Dimona, with terrorists gunning down people house by house. Arab terrorHouthisYemen