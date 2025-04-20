Search

WATCH: Houthis shoot down 21st MQ-9 Reaper drone since Oct. 7

Valued at over $30 to 35 million each, the drones shot down by the Houthis mark a significant blow in the ongoing conflict—but despite these high-value losses, the U.S. Navy’s assaults remain unrelenting.

