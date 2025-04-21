WATCH: How a robotic exoskeleton is helping an IDF soldier get his life back April 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-how-a-robotic-exoskeleton-is-helping-an-idf-soldier-get-his-life-back/ Email Print Once told he’d never walk again after being shot in the back in Gaza, Daniel, a young IDF soldier, is now defying the odds, taking his first steps with the help of a cutting-edge robotic exoskeleton at Sheba Medical Center. GazaIDF wounded soldierIsraeli medical innovation