WATCH: How the IDF is countering and adapting to Hezbollah's upgraded arsenal May 22, 2024

Hezbollah has intensified its fight against Israel by employing sophisticated drones and upgraded technology, prompting Israel to enhance its border security and expedite the deployment of mobile weapons defense systems.

Hezbollah adapting in its use of advanced UAV technology, but the IDF is equally capable of adaptation@swiftjournalism has the story pic.twitter.com/dERwCL53DM— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 21, 2024

HezbollahLebanonUAVswarfare