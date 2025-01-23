Search

WATCH: Hughes fire in California burns 10,000 acres in 24 hours

Multiple fires have plagued the greater Los Angeles area, burning nearly 50,000 acres in a few weeks, with the LAFD fighting hard to contain the spread of the fast-moving blazes.

