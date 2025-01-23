WATCH: Hughes fire in California burns 10,000 acres in 24 hours January 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hughes-fire-in-california-burns-10000-acres-in-24-hours/ Email Print Multiple fires have plagued the greater Los Angeles area, burning nearly 50,000 acres in a few weeks, with the LAFD fighting hard to contain the spread of the fast-moving blazes.Hughes Fire by the numbers:10,000 acres burned4,000 firefighters battling30,000 residents evacuated 1 incompetent governor Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/rMjvLT1SL8 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 23, 2025 The arsonists behind the #HughesFireand every other fire in Cali should get the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/HZPLchuRPm— Chris Randolph (@TrumpAF2024) January 23, 2025 3 hour time-lapse of the #HughesFire that has grown from 500 to over 5,000 acres.pic.twitter.com/C63X5ICYmD — Hexdline (@HexdlineNews) January 22, 2025 Location for reference included. #hughesfire pic.twitter.com/c1Y5MsDs0o — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) January 23, 2025 A new wildfire erupts in California, forcing over 50,000 to evacuate or prepare to leave A wildfire broke out on the morning of January 22 near Castaic Lake, located about 80 kilometers north of Los Angeles. Within hours, the fire had spread across approximately 39 square… pic.twitter.com/QaHU9FW87j— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 23, 2025 Read WATCH: California National Guard soldiers thank Jewish community for incredible hospitality during wildfire battle CaliforniaHughes fireLA