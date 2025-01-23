WATCH: Hughes fire in California burns 10,000 acres in 24 hours

Multiple fires have plagued the greater Los Angeles area, burning nearly 50,000 acres in a few weeks, with the LAFD fighting hard to contain the spread of the fast-moving blazes.

The arsonists behind the #HughesFire and every other fire in Cali should get the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/HZPLchuRPm

3 hour time-lapse of the #HughesFire that has grown from 500 to over 5,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/C63X5ICYmD

A new wildfire erupts in California, forcing over 50,000 to evacuate or prepare to leave

A wildfire broke out on the morning of January 22 near Castaic Lake, located about 80 kilometers north of Los Angeles. Within hours, the fire had spread across approximately 39 square… pic.twitter.com/QaHU9FW87j

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 23, 2025