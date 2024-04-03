WATCH: Hundreds of Jordanians mob the Israeli embassy voicing support for Hamas April 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hundreds-of-jordanians-mob-the-israeli-embassy-voicing-support-for-hamas/ Email Print Iran through its proxies is attempting to stir up more problems for Israel and the Middle East by rallying its supporters throughout the region. Watch out for the new ploy, Iran is trying to get Jordan into the action.Protesters can be heard chanting “Shame on you for having peace with Israel” pic.twitter.com/MxEdoXrmO1— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WhatsApp-Video-2024-04-03-at-17.21.30_7ded2794.mp4 HamasIsrael embassyJordan