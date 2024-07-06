WATCH: IAF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist deep inside Lebanon July 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-eliminates-hezbollah-terrorist-deep-inside-lebanon/ Email Print Preliminary reports suggest he was a weapons smuggler for the terror group and an anti-air engineer named Missam al-Attar. Lebanese Media is reporting an Israeli Strike on a Vehicle near the City of Baalbek in the Northeast of the Country, with the Driver having been Killed. There have been several Strikes in and around Baalbek before, but a Strike on a Vehicle in this Area of Lebanon is Rare. pic.twitter.com/UHjk6F4BVX— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 6, 2024 HezbollahMissam al-Attarweapons smuggler