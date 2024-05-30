WATCH: IAF intercepts cruise missile fired from Iraq over the Golan Heights May 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-intercepts-cruise-missile-fired-from-iraq-over-the-golan-heights/ Email Print Iraq has been firing drones and other weapons at Israel since the start of the war, with nearly all of them not reaching Israeli territory. WATCH: FASCINATINGThe IDF intercepts a cruise missile reportedly launched from Iraq over Ramat Hagolan in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/7JVnLY86aM— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 30, 2024 cruise missileIAFinterception